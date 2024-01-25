All Sections
Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight

Ivashkiv OlenaThursday, 25 January 2024, 06:39
Ukrainian defenders destroy 11 out of 14 Russian attack drones overnight
Destroyed UAV. Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched 14 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs over Ukraine on the night of 24-25 January, and air defence destroyed 11 of them.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force on Telegram

Details: The Russians launched the UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia and Cape Chauda in occupied Crimea.

In addition, the Russians attacked with four S-300 anti-aircraft missiles from Russia’s Belgorod Oblast and one more from occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and other branches of the Defence Forces were involved in repelling the air attack. A total of 11 drones were destroyed within Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts.

Subjects: warShahed dronedrones
war
