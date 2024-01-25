Zelenskyy holds conference call to discusses elimination of consequences after Russian attacks

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has stated that he held a conference call on the morning of 25 January. He discussed elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes and received intelligence reports.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video address on 25 January

Details: The president also stated that preparations for the UN Security Council meeting in New York are underway, while the Minister of Foreign Affairs reported on meetings with partners.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy also noted the outcome of representatives' negotiations in Switzerland.

Quote: "Of all the meetings today, I would like to mention a long meeting on the results of various negotiations of our representatives in Switzerland, primarily at the governmental level. Government officials, the economic team of the Office. There were many agreements in Davos, many meetings, including with international businesses. We have to implement everything that was discussed as quickly as possible.

Our people, the Ukrainian society, need to see tangible results of our foreign policy activities, as the social situation in Ukraine today is largely based on the quality of implementation of international agreements."

Support UP or become our patron!