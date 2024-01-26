US ready to tighten sanctions against Lukashenko regime in Belarus

The US intends to tighten sanctions and take other measures against Alexander Lukashenko's regime in Belarus.

Source: statement by US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement came amid recent raids in Belarus targeting relatives of political prisoners and former political prisoners in the country.

Miller stressed that the United States condemns these detentions, wider violations of human rights in the country, as well as attempts to disrupt the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus.

"The U.S. continues to hold the regime accountable for the ongoing attacks on human rights and attempts to thwart the democratic aspirations of the people of Belarus," the State Department spokesman said.

On 23 January, the Belarusian KGB launched massive raids on former political prisoners and relatives of current political prisoners. The raids continued the following day.

The resolutions upon which the security forces were acting included articles about the financing of and participation in extremist groups.

Belarusian human rights activists reported dozens of detainees.

The Council of Europe Secretary General, Marija Pejčinović-Burić, condemned the recent wave of raids and arrests in Belarus.

