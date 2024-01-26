All Sections
Bridge over River Desna destroyed by Russian forces will be rebuilt using unique construction element – photo

Economichna PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 18:46
Photo: Ministry of Reconstruction of Ukraine

A unique construction element will be used to rebuild the bridge over the River Desna near the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, which was destroyed by Russian occupation forces in March 2022.

Source: Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine (Ministry of Reconstruction) on Facebook

Details: The structure will have the longest continuous monolithic span made of post-tensioned concrete.

"In practice, this means that the technologies used during construction take into account modern load standards and make the new bridge ultra-crack-resistant," the ministry explained.

At 628 metres long, this bridge will be the longest bridge over Desna.

It will have four traffic lanes, traffic interchanges, an underground pedestrian crossing, sidewalk and pedestrian zones, bicycle paths, and a path for people with limited mobility.

 
 
 
 

Background:

  • In March 2022, when Russian forces were encircling the city of Chernihiv, they deliberately destroyed the bridge over Desna that was the major transport route between Chernihiv and Kyiv. An explosion caused two of the bridge’s spans to collapse.
  • After the liberation of Chernihiv Oblast, traffic between Chernihiv and Kyiv was redirected via the R-69 highway (Kyiv–Vyshhorod–Desna–Chernihiv). It was impossible to start rebuilding the bridge before clearing away the debris and clearing the ground and the riverbed of mines.

