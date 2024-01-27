All Sections
Ukraine and France begin discussions on security guarantees agreement

European PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 08:30
Ukraine and France begin discussions on security guarantees agreement
The flag of France and the flag of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

On 26 January, Ukrainian officials held a new round of talks with France regarding security guarantees in line with the Group of Seven (G7) Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023, and work has begun on drafting the bilateral agreement.

Source: European Pravda, with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine

Details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, headed the Ukrainian negotiating group.

"In the course of the talks, the parties moved on to [working on] the draft agreement and exchanged [their views] on the key elements of the document. The parties agreed on a schedule of further bilateral negotiations in the near future," the Office of the President said in a press release.

Background

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has said he will visit Ukraine in February in order to finalise the bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Berlin and Kyiv may soon agree on security commitments in line with the G7 Framework Declaration adopted at the NATO summit in July 2023.
  • Most of the bilateral agreements between Ukraine and countries that have joined the G7 Framework Declaration are still being negotiated. In mid-January, the first agreement, between Ukraine and the United Kingdom, was finalised and signed during UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s visit to Kyiv.

