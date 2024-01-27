Civilians killed and injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk and Kherson oblasts

The aftermath of a Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast. Stock photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian forces have killed two people and injured one more in Donetsk and Kherson oblasts over the past 24 hours.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Kherson Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians killed two residents of the settlements of Serebrianka and Krasnohorivka (Donetsk Oblast) on 26 January.

One more civilian was injured in the town of Novohradivka.

Meanwhile, the Russians attacked Kherson Oblast 85 times with mortars, artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks and UAVs. One person was injured, and an educational institution in the city of Kherson was damaged.

