Russian forces hit Sloviansk: missile destroys workshop producing ceramics – video, photo

The aftermath of Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: Sloviansk Town Hall

Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) on the night of 26-27 January, destroying a workshop producing ceramics.

Source: Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Liakh on Facebook

Photo: Sloviansk Town Hall

Quote from Liakh: "It's a bad morning in Sloviansk.

The town was attacked again overnight. An enemy missile hit a workshop producing ceramics. It was almost completely destroyed.

Nearby high-rise buildings on Darvin Street and a kindergarten with a community canteen were damaged.

The windows were smashed."

Details: The authorities reported no casualties resulting from the strike.

