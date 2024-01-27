All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces hit Sloviansk: missile destroys workshop producing ceramics – video, photo

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 27 January 2024, 09:27
Russian forces hit Sloviansk: missile destroys workshop producing ceramics – video, photo
The aftermath of Russian attack on Sloviansk. Photo: Sloviansk Town Hall

Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) on the night of 26-27 January, destroying a workshop producing ceramics.

Source: Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Liakh on Facebook

 
Photo: Sloviansk Town Hall

Quote from Liakh: "It's a bad morning in Sloviansk.

Advertisement:

The town was attacked again overnight. An enemy missile hit a workshop producing ceramics. It was almost completely destroyed.

Nearby high-rise buildings on Darvin Street and a kindergarten with a community canteen were damaged.

The windows were smashed."

Details: The authorities reported no casualties resulting from the strike.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: SlovianskDonetsk Oblastattack
Advertisement:

European Commission proposes to cancel duties for goods from Ukraine in 2024, suggesting safety measures

New draft law on mobilisation: Only those with military training to be accepted for civil service

US Undersecretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv – photo

Former Supreme Court Chief released on US$476,000 bail

Orban privately acknowledges Hungary's inability to prevent Ukraine from joining EU

Ukraine is running low on ammunition; consequences of delayed support will be felt in the spring – Bloomberg

All News
Sloviansk
Attack on student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk: 2 people trapped under rubble
Russians hit student accommodation in centre of Sloviansk overnight
Russians strike two factories in Donetsk Oblast with missiles
RECENT NEWS
13:27
European Commission proposes to cancel duties for goods from Ukraine in 2024, suggesting safety measures
13:19
Ukraine reports US$60 billion worth of environmental damage resulting from Russian invasion
13:15
New draft law on mobilisation: Only those with military training to be accepted for civil service
13:06
Nearly 10,000 Ukrainian civilians killed due to Russian aggression; 7,000 considered missing
12:39
Russia no longer recruiting prisoners on short-term contracts, says UK intelligence
12:19
US Undersecretary of State Nuland arrives in Kyiv – photo
12:17
Former Supreme Court Chief released on US$476,000 bail
12:14
Orban privately acknowledges Hungary's inability to prevent Ukraine from joining EU
12:04
Ukraine sentences 22 Russian military personnel in face-to-face trial, police reports
11:50
US inspectors confer with Ukraine's Defence Minister on aid provided to Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: