Russian forces hit Sloviansk: missile destroys workshop producing ceramics – video, photo
Saturday, 27 January 2024, 09:27
Russian forces attacked the town of Sloviansk (Donetsk Oblast) on the night of 26-27 January, destroying a workshop producing ceramics.
Source: Sloviansk Mayor Vadym Liakh on Facebook
Quote from Liakh: "It's a bad morning in Sloviansk.
The town was attacked again overnight. An enemy missile hit a workshop producing ceramics. It was almost completely destroyed.
Nearby high-rise buildings on Darvin Street and a kindergarten with a community canteen were damaged.
The windows were smashed."
Details: The authorities reported no casualties resulting from the strike.
