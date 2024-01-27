All Sections
20,000 miners continue to work in frontline Donetsk Oblast

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 10:02
20,000 miners continue to work in frontline Donetsk Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

About 20,000 miners are continuing to work in Donetsk Oblast despite combat actions and constant danger.

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on air during the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Filashkin said that a total of 20,000 people continue to work in the industry. Around 1,300 people have lately been employed in coal mining operations.

The average monthly salary of miners in Donetsk Oblast is between 25,000 and 70,000 hryvnias (about US$660-1,850). 

All Ukrainian thermal power plants are currently coal-fired, so its production remains a priority. The mines in the oblast are constantly under fire. 

For example, mines in Donetsk Oblast were bombarded on 7 January, resulting in a power outage in two of them while 18 workers were on shift.

Background: On 5 January, a mine in Donetsk Oblast was attacked and lost power. Seventeen mine workers spent 16 hours underground.

