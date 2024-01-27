Russian attacks on Kupiansk cause 4 fires overnight – photo

The aftermath of Russian attack on Kupiansk. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians bombarded the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 26-27 January, and firefighters extinguished four fires caused by the attack.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that this large-scale attack on Kupiansk took place on the night of 26-27 January.

Four fires broke out as a result in two residential buildings and two garages, over a total area of about 100 square metres. The State Emergency Service employed 4 fire appliances and 15 firefighters to extinguish the fires.

A private residential building in the village of Synelnykove also caught fire as a result of the night attack.

No casualties were reported.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

