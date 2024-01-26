All Sections
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, damaging business premises and petrol station, many without power

Iryna BalachukFriday, 26 January 2024, 09:03
Russians strike Kharkiv Oblast, damaging business premises and petrol station, many without power
The aftermath of the missile attack on Kharkiv in January. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces struck the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 25-26 January, damaging business premises, causing a fire at a petrol station, and leaving over 16,000 subscribers in 49 settlements without power as a result of the attack.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At about 01:00, the invaders opened fire on Kupiansk from an Uragan MLRS. Business premises were damaged and a petrol station was on fire as a result of the attack. No casualties."

Details: More than 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks. These included Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv district, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory and Budarky in Chuhuiv district, and Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove.

The Russians also launched an airstrike near Komisarove in Kupiansk district.

As a result of hostilities in Kharkiv Oblast, 16,536 consumers in 49 settlements of Kharkiv, Izyim, and Kupiansk districts were left without power.

Syniehubov said the power supply is being restored.

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwarpower
