Ukraine starts technical talks with Poland on export licences

Taras Vysotskyi, First Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy, has said that Ukraine and Poland started exchanging technical-level letters regarding the introduction of an export licence mechanism for Ukrainian agricultural products.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to Vysotskyi on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast

Details: Vysotskyi said that "the exchange of letters with Poland on the issue of export licences has already begun at the technical level."

He reiterated that Ukraine had already introduced a licensing mechanism with Romania and Bulgaria to replace the embargo on Ukrainian agricultural products.

"That is why we say that there’s been a positive experience. And in dialogue, we will be able to find common positive aspects for both countries (Poland and Ukraine – ed.). This is still better than a ban and no dialogue," Vysotskyi said.

Background: Earlier this week, Polish Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Sekerski said that Poland would start technical talks with Ukraine on export licences in a few days.

Licensing means that agricultural producers must obtain approval (a licence) to export their goods to a foreign country from that country. The mechanism is intended to allow tracing the volume of exports and who is involved in them.

Ukraine is trying to agree on export licensing with Poland to replace its unilateral embargo on agricultural products, which was explained by Poland as a way of protecting Polish farmers and stopping the supposed enrichment of "Ukrainian oligarchs".

During his visit to Kyiv, Poland's new Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that Ukraine and Poland would find a solution that would be beneficial for both countries' agricultural producers.

At the same time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Kyiv had promised to make every effort not to harm and support the interests of Polish farmers and hauliers, and expressed expectations that Poland would also take steps to lift restrictions on Ukrainian farmers and producers.

