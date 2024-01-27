All Sections
First meeting of Council for Entrepreneurship Support held

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 16:49
First meeting of Council for Entrepreneurship Support held
The meeting with entrepreneurs. Photo: Andrii Yermak

The first meeting with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has been held within the framework of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support.

Source: press service of Andrii Yermak

Details: The Council includes Oleh Horokhovskyi, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, Taras Kytsmei, Viacheslav Klymov, Oleksander Konotopskyi, Artem Borodatiuk and Dmytro Oliinyk.

As noted, during the first meeting, they discussed further organisation of work, as well as Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, Made in Ukraine.

Horokhovskyi, CEO of monobank, said that the work would start the following week.

Background: On 26 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a new mechanism for communication with entrepreneurs – the Ukrainian Economic Platform.

