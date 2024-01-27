First meeting of Council for Entrepreneurship Support held

The first meeting with Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, has been held within the framework of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support.

Details: The Council includes Oleh Horokhovskyi, Kostiantyn Yefymenko, Taras Kytsmei, Viacheslav Klymov, Oleksander Konotopskyi, Artem Borodatiuk and Dmytro Oliinyk.

As noted, during the first meeting, they discussed further organisation of work, as well as Volodymyr Zelenskyy's initiative, Made in Ukraine.

Horokhovskyi, CEO of monobank, said that the work would start the following week.

Background: On 26 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the establishment of a new mechanism for communication with entrepreneurs – the Ukrainian Economic Platform.

