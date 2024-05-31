All Sections
Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 31 May 2024, 12:25
Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ulf Kristersson on 31 May in Stockholm. Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit in Stockholm, and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, have signed an agreement on the cooperation in the security sector between the two countries.

Source: European Pravda

Details: No details concerning the agreement have been disclosed.

Background:

  • Zelenskyy announced that three security agreements in total would be signed during his visit to Stockholm.
  • Earlier, Zelenskyy signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector in Portugal with its PM Luís Montenegro. The agreement stipulates long-term support for Ukraine by Portugal.
  • Portugal became the twelfth country with which Ukraine signed this agreement. Similar documents have been recently signed with Spain and Belgium

Subjects: SwedenUkrainesecurity guarantees
