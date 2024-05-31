Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement
Friday, 31 May 2024, 12:25
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit in Stockholm, and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, have signed an agreement on the cooperation in the security sector between the two countries.
Source: European Pravda
Details: No details concerning the agreement have been disclosed.
Background:
- Zelenskyy announced that three security agreements in total would be signed during his visit to Stockholm.
- Earlier, Zelenskyy signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector in Portugal with its PM Luís Montenegro. The agreement stipulates long-term support for Ukraine by Portugal.
- Portugal became the twelfth country with which Ukraine signed this agreement. Similar documents have been recently signed with Spain and Belgium.
