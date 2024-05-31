Ukraine and Sweden sign security agreement

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Ulf Kristersson on 31 May in Stockholm. Photo: Getty Images

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, who is currently on a visit in Stockholm, and Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Sweden, have signed an agreement on the cooperation in the security sector between the two countries.

Details: No details concerning the agreement have been disclosed.

Background:

Zelenskyy announced that three security agreements in total would be signed during his visit to Stockholm.

Earlier, Zelenskyy signed an agreement on cooperation in the security sector in Portugal with its PM Luís Montenegro. The agreement stipulates long-term support for Ukraine by Portugal.

Portugal became the twelfth country with which Ukraine signed this agreement. Similar documents have been recently signed with Spain and Belgium.

