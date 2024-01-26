Zelenskyy announces creation of Ukrainian Economic Platform to communicate with business

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the establishment of a new mechanism for communication with entrepreneurs – the Ukrainian Economic Platform.

Source: Zelenskyy in an evening address

Quote: "So, today we are initiating a new tool to communicate with entrepreneurs. And not only with those who are most visible. We are founding the Ukrainian Economic Platform, which will represent small-, medium-, and large-sized businesses, as well as various regions of our state. Investors and relocated enterprises will also be included.

Made in Ukraine is not just a brand; it is a large community of people, millions of Ukrainians working in businesses. These are our people who establish enterprises, create job opportunities for others. The entire business community will be represented on this new platform."

Details: Zelenskyy said that the work of the platform should be organised by the government together with the Presidential Office, oblast state administrations and experts.

"The main task is for it to be an effective communication tool. The communication should always be supported by operational decisions – what state institutions are doing or changing, and what will create a new, normal story of relations, especially between law enforcement bodies and entrepreneurs," he added.

Zelenskyy also said that he had signed decrees that would enable the creation of the Council for Entrepreneurship, which he had announced the day before after the National Security and Defence Council decision.

Background:

On 22 January, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada and members of the government's economic bloc held a closed meeting with entrepreneurs to discuss the pressure on business by law enforcement agencies amid the arrest of Ihor Mazepa and searches of Concorde Capital.

Participants in the meeting between government and business on 22 January said that Deputy Prime Ministers Yuliia Svyrydenko and Mykhailo Fedorov and Speaker of the Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk were "witnessing the rage of business".

Following the meeting, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed to make arrangements so that all difficulties between government officials, business, and law enforcement are removed. He also announced the creation of a Business Support Council, which will include business representatives.

