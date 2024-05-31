All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

China refuses to attend Peace Summit in Switzerland – Reuters

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 31 May 2024, 10:54
China refuses to attend Peace Summit in Switzerland – Reuters
Stock photo: Getty Images

Reuters, citing informed sources, reported that China has confirmed that it will not participate in Ukraine's Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland next month.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Three agency sources report that Beijing declined the invitation because the conditions for its presence, in particular, the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, were allegedly not met.

Advertisement:

The Swiss government wants the summit to bring together representatives from different parts of the world on 15-16 June. Bern hopes they will pave the way for the peace process in Ukraine.

This week, one of the sources said China informed diplomats that the conditions that were not met included Russia's and Ukraine's recognition of the conference, equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all proposals.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said that Beijing supports holding a peace conference recognised by both sides, with equal participation of all parties.

Background:

  • China has close ties with Russia and refrains from criticising its invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have repeatedly accused the Chinese government of helping Russia wage war.
  • At the same time, China offered its assistance in a peaceful settlement.
  • Bloomberg previously reported that only a high-ranking government official from China could attend the Peace Summit.
  • Recently, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of other countries, particularly China and the United States, to participate in the event.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: ChinapeacewarUkraine
Advertisement:

Biden against Ukraine using US weapons deep into Russian territory: There will be no strikes on Moscow

Polish farmers will not unblock Rava-Ruska – Hrebenne border checkpoint at agreed time

Hungarian foreign minister says he will participate in Peace Summit while on a visit to Russia

Drones strike Russia's Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery twice, causing large fire – videos

Speaker Johnson to address micromanagement of war in Ukraine at White House

Ukraine asks US and partners to speed up F-16 pilot training – Politico

All News
China
Donald Trump says he would bomb Moscow and Beijing – WP
China reacts to UK Defence Secretary's statement on providing weapons to Russia
White House states it has no information on possible weapons supplies from China to Russia
RECENT NEWS
22:32
Macron about strikes on Russia: limit is set by actions of Russians
21:43
France to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets and train pilots, French President states
21:17
Taiwan bans exports of critical component for shells to Russia and Belarus
20:36
Russian proxy allowed Russian exporters to take 34,000 tonnes of grain worth €6 million out of Kherson Oblast
20:12
Russian forces significantly intensify activity on Vremivka front – Ukraine's General Staff
19:18
President of Latvia names components of Ukraine's complete victory in war
19:07
EXPLAINERWhy Swiss Peace Summit could become a defeat for Ukraine and Zelenskyy
18:56
NATO plans to share intelligence with Ukraine regarding Russia's electronic warfare capabilities
18:21
correctedDeceased State Emergency Service spokesperson Yevheniia Dudka decorated with For Defence of Ukraine award – photo
18:08
Macron welcomes Zelenskyy at ceremony for day of Normandy landings
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: