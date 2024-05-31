China refuses to attend Peace Summit in Switzerland – Reuters

Reuters, citing informed sources, reported that China has confirmed that it will not participate in Ukraine's Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland next month.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Reuters

Details: Three agency sources report that Beijing declined the invitation because the conditions for its presence, in particular, the participation of both Russia and Ukraine, were allegedly not met.

The Swiss government wants the summit to bring together representatives from different parts of the world on 15-16 June. Bern hopes they will pave the way for the peace process in Ukraine.

This week, one of the sources said China informed diplomats that the conditions that were not met included Russia's and Ukraine's recognition of the conference, equal participation of all parties and fair discussion of all proposals.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

On Monday, a Chinese Foreign Ministry official said that Beijing supports holding a peace conference recognised by both sides, with equal participation of all parties.

Background:

China has close ties with Russia and refrains from criticising its invasion of Ukraine. Western governments have repeatedly accused the Chinese government of helping Russia wage war.

At the same time, China offered its assistance in a peaceful settlement.

Bloomberg previously reported that only a high-ranking government official from China could attend the Peace Summit.

Recently, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the leaders of other countries, particularly China and the United States, to participate in the event.

