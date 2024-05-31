Ukrainian forces hit oil terminal and ferry crossing with Neptune missiles in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Neptune missiles hit the ferry crossing and oil terminal at Port Kavkaz in Russia's Krasnodar Krai on the night of 30-31 May.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "A strike group from the Ukrainian Navy has struck a ferry crossing and an oil terminal at Port Kavkaz in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai. It happened on the early morning of 31 May – the night after the Ukrainian Defence Forces had put out of action the ferries working the Kerch ferry crossing in occupied Crimea, which were running to Port Kavkaz and were being used for the aggressor's military logistics."

Details: The General Staff reported that the oil terminal near Port Kavkaz was hit by several Ukrainian-made missiles from the Neptune coastal missile system.

It is reported that the results were confirmed by explosions at the targeted facilities, and the accuracy of the targeting is currently being investigated.

The operation was conducted in coordination with other units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces. In particular, attack UAVs from the Defence Forces have hit another oil terminal in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.

The General Staff emphasised that the so-called "modern" and "effective" Russian air defence system was once again powerless against Ukrainian missiles and unmanned vehicles and failed to protect important facilities used for logistics and supply of the Russian army.

ASTRA Telegram channel reports that, in addition to the Taman Neftegaz oil depot in the village of Khvylia, at least two other facilities were attacked, which local authorities have not reported. In particular, as a result of the attack on Port Kavkaz, a pumping station caught fire, and its employees were evacuated.

In addition, a power substation in the village of Belyi in Temryuksky district, which is part of the so-called energy bridge to Crimea, was attacked. The substation was damaged but continued to operate.

For reference: The Port of Kavkaz is the fifth largest port in the Russian Federation by cargo turnover and the second largest port in the Black Sea-Azov basin after the port of Novorossiysk.

Background:

The Russian authorities reported that on the night of 31 May, UAVs attacked an oil depot in the Temryuksky district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, and a fire broke out there. Three tanks containing petroleum products were reported to have been on fire. The head of the oblast said that the fire had been given a high complexity rating.

Telegram channel Krymskyi Viter (Crimean Wind) also reported that on the night of 31 May, a series of explosions had occurred in occupied Crimea, and Port Kavkaz on the Chushka Peninsula in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai was on fire.

