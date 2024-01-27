All Sections
Hungary supposedly "received no evidence" of North Korea's arms supply to Russia

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 18:17
Hungary supposedly received no evidence of North Korea's arms supply to Russia
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

Péter Sztáray, State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry, has explained why his country has not condemned North Korea's arms shipments to Russia for the war against Ukraine, as almost all other EU members have done.

Source: 444.hu, a Hungarian news outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the parliamentary debate, two opposition lawmakers, Marton Tompos and Péter Ungar, asked Sztáray why the government had not joined the joint statement condemning the North Korean ballistic missile shipments to Russia.

Ungar stressed that Budapest's stance was strange, as it is officially "categorically against any arms supplies in the Russo-Ukrainian war".

"As we have received no evidence, we have not been able to verify the validity of the allegations contained in the statement," Sztáray said.

Background:

  • Earlier, Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar took the same position, explaining his country's refusal to support a statement condemning North Korea's actions.
  • Russia stepped up cooperation with North Korea after the former's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Pyongyang is known to have handed over artillery shells and ballistic missiles to Moscow, which have already been used to strike Ukrainian cities.
  • The United States has indicated that the nature of the security threat posed by North Korea could change "drastically" in the next decade as a result of its cooperation with Russia.

