All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary complicates talks on €50 billion for Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 26 January 2024, 20:15
Hungary complicates talks on €50 billion for Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

Negotiations between the EU countries to approve €50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine are being complicated because Hungary’s position has "not been flexible" on the eve of the summit.

Source: Reuters with reference to a senior EU official who spoke with journalists on 26 January on condition of anonymity, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The official involved in the preparation of the EU summit on financial aid to Ukraine said that the talks "have been getting more complicated" because Hungary has "not been flexible on the matter".

Advertisement:

The official added that there is a growing level of frustration with Hungary among other EU member states that want to provide more aid to Ukraine, and that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's alternative ideas, such as providing aid subject to unanimous approval every year, are not acceptable to other member states.

"No member state wants to embark on a situation where you would have to go through unanimity to deliver support to Ukraine," the official said.

Hungary has not yet officially announced any changes in its opposition to the €50 billion, four-year Ukraine Facility programme to support Ukraine.

Background

  • Meanwhile, the day before, Bloomberg reported, citing its own sources, that Hungary would drop its objections to the creation of a military aid fund for Ukraine with an annual budget of €5 billion.
  • On Friday, Politico wrote that EU leaders are ready to deprive Hungary of its voting rights in the Council of the European Union if Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán blocks the approval of €50 billion euros of financial aid to Ukraine at the summit on 1 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: HungaryEUUkrainemoney
Advertisement:

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Ukraine's Air Force Commander says Ukrainian jets struck occupied airbase in Belbek in Crimea

updatedFormer Chairman of Ukraine's Supreme Court released from pre-trial detention centre

President's Office announces members of working group for Ukraine's NATO integration

All News
Hungary
EU considers "nuclear option" as punishment for Hungary if it blocks funds for Ukraine
Ukraine is working on Hungarian PM's first visit in 15 years
Hungarian government publishes poll with 98% allegedly supporting its anti-Ukrainian policy
RECENT NEWS
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
02:52
Ukraine in OSCE: 626 chemical attacks from Russian side documented
02:22
Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London
00:22
UPDATEDRussia strikes hospital in Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast using aerial bombs, four injured – photo
23:47
Three Moldovan companies sold US$15 million worth of aircraft parts to Russia
23:32
updatedRussians strike civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv with drones
23:20
"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video
22:50
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record
22:16
Ukraine receives US$390 million from Japan under World Bank projects
All News
Advertisement: