All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia reduces oil exports, keeping its promise to OPEC+

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 27 January 2024, 18:20
Russia reduces oil exports, keeping its promise to OPEC+
Photo: Getty Images

Russia has fulfilled its obligations to reduce oil supplies abroad.

Source: Bloomberg 

Details: Moscow, in coordination with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and its allies, has promised to deepen the reduction in oil exports to 500,000 barrels per day this quarter compared to the average in May-June. This includes limiting daily crude oil exports by 300,000 barrels and refined products by 200,000 barrels.

Advertisement:

By reducing oil exports, OPEC aims to raise prices. 

Background: Oil production in non-OPEC+ countries, particularly in the US, may grow faster than global demand, leading to a decline in oil prices in 2024.

In December 2023, Angola withdrew from OPEC following Russia's initiative to cut oil production.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State

EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase

Former Russian-appointed leader of occupied Sevastopol detained in London

"The future belongs to technology and infantry": Azov commander talks about the best weapons – video

Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:38
US not against Ukraine's membership in NATO, Biden supports it – Department of State
08:22
Russians target Kharkiv with drones, causing fire at business premises – photo
08:19
EU countries to discuss proposals for new sanctions against Russia
08:01
Ukraine's Armed Forces kill 1,000 Russian soldiers, destroy 33 artillery systems and 16 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:29
US Defense Secretary meets with UK counterpart in Washington to discuss support for Ukraine – photo
07:14
Russians attack with 4 Shahed drones, 2 UAVs downed by air defence
06:58
66 combat clashes occur in combat zone over past day – General Staff report
06:38
Russia claims attack by 11 Ukrainian UAVs
06:22
ISW analyses Putin's statements about "demilitarised" zone
05:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Number of drone attacks on Russian infrastructure may increase
All News
Advertisement: