Russia reduces oil exports, keeping its promise to OPEC+
Russia has fulfilled its obligations to reduce oil supplies abroad.
Source: Bloomberg
Details: Moscow, in coordination with the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) and its allies, has promised to deepen the reduction in oil exports to 500,000 barrels per day this quarter compared to the average in May-June. This includes limiting daily crude oil exports by 300,000 barrels and refined products by 200,000 barrels.
By reducing oil exports, OPEC aims to raise prices.
Background: Oil production in non-OPEC+ countries, particularly in the US, may grow faster than global demand, leading to a decline in oil prices in 2024.
In December 2023, Angola withdrew from OPEC following Russia's initiative to cut oil production.
