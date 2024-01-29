All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian forces kill 1,070 Russian soldiers and destroy 25 armoured combat vehicles and 10 tanks

Iryna BalachukMonday, 29 January 2024, 08:09
Ukrainian forces kill 1,070 Russian soldiers and destroy 25 armoured combat vehicles and 10 tanks
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Ukraine’s Defence Forces continued to inflict losses on the Russians in its war of liberation, as the Ukrainians killed over 1,000 Russian soldiers and destroyed 10 tanks and 16 artillery systems in the past day alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 29 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 383,180 (+1,070) military personnel;
  • 6,290 (+10) tanks;
  • 11,696 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 9,113 (+16) artillery systems;
  • 972 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 660 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 331 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 7,049 (+8) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 1,846 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 12,149 (+46) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,446 (+7) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaGeneral Staff
Advertisement:

Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation

Ukraine's Veterans Minister resigns – document

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

All News
Russia
Drone shot down over Russia's Bryansk Oblast
Lukashenko invites Putin to join him on trip to Antarctica
UK intelligence attributes rise in attacks on military draft offices in Russia to expectations of new mobilisation
RECENT NEWS
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
18:32
Polish Defence Minister on war in Ukraine: We have to be prepared for anything
All News
Advertisement: