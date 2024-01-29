Drone shot down over Russia's Bryansk Oblast

A drone was supposedly shot down in Russia on the night of 28-29 January.

Source: Russian Ministry of Defence on Telegram

Details: The Russian air defences supposedly destroyed a UAV over Bryansk Oblast.

Background:

On the night of 24-25 January, a fire broke out at an oil refinery belonging to Rosneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company, in the city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai (Russia). Local residents reported several UAVs flying overhead. They were seen before and after the blaze at the oil depot.

On the night of 20-21 January, Ukrainian special services also carried out special operations in Russia. In particular, reports suggested that the attack on the marine terminal in Ust-Luga, Leningrad Oblast, was a special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine.

