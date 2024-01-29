Ukraine's Energy Minister explains Ukraine's necessity in building new nuclear power units

Ukraine intends to build new nuclear power units to compensate for the lost capacity of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, as it is unclear what condition the station will be in after liberation.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, on the air of the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We understand that we will undoubtedly reclaim this station – it is simply a matter of time. Another question is in what condition we will take it back and if we can launch it immediately," the minister said.

Details: Halushchenko recalled that the construction of the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant's third and fourth power units had been planned for quite some time. Today, the readiness of the third power unit is particularly high.

The Khmelnytskyi NPP is expected to become Europe's most powerful station after the construction of four units begins in 2024.

"The capacity of six reactors at Khmelnytskyi NPP will be the largest in Europe, [which makes it] even more powerful than Zaporizhzhia NPP," the minister added.

However, today's Khmelnytskyi NPP is also designed to compensate for the lost capacity of Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"We consider this as a mechanism for compensating the capacities of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP," Halushchenko noted.

Background:

Earlier, Halushchenko stated that Ukraine intends to begin construction of four new nuclear reactors in the summer or autumn of 2024 to compensate for lost energy capacity as a result of the war with Russia.

Today, the Zaporizhzhia NPP is Europe's largest nuclear power plant and the world's third in terms of total capacity. It consists of six nuclear power units, each with a capacity of 1 GW.

