US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to enhance oversight of aid

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 13:17
US inspectors arrive in Kyiv to enhance oversight of aid. Photo: Ambassador Bridget A. Brink on X (Twitter)

Three inspectors from the United States have arrived in Kyiv for a series of meetings with recipients of US assistance.

Source: Bridget Brink, United States Ambassador to Ukraine, on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Ambassador Brink announced that on 29 January, general inspectors from the US Department of Defense, the State Department, and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) arrived in the capital of Ukraine. 

She shared photos from the railway station.

Quote from Brink: "Their meetings with implementers, partners, & the Ukrainian government support oversight & accountability for US assistance to Ukraine."

Background:

  • An earlier report by the US Department of Defense Inspector General found that the department had failed to promptly or fully account for nearly 40,000 weapons intended to help Ukraine since 2014. This amount represents approximately 2% of the total US$50 billion in military assistance that Ukraine has received from the United States.
  • In November, Brink said that the embassy's representatives, who monitor the use of military, humanitarian and other aid to Kyiv, had not recorded any cases of misuse.
  • In mid-January, Penny Pritzker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, visited Kyiv again.

