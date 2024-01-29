Zelenskyy warns West of redivision of the world after aid to Ukraine is suspended

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that the United States will not stop helping Ukraine. Otherwise, Europe will not be able to cope alone, NATO will weaken, and this will threaten to redistribute the world.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with the German TV channel ARD, quoted by the press service of the president

Quote: "I believe that Europe will not be left alone. This is a complex issue. First of all: Europe alone will not be able to cope at the level at which Ukraine has received support before. Neither with weapons nor with finance. Probably, if the whole of Europe were united, it would be able to provide sufficient support to Ukraine, but the United States has this influence: when the signals are not very positive, they have the same influence on some European leaders.

Advertisement:

So I believe that if this happens in the US, and God forbid, there is a delay in supporting Ukraine, it will have an impact on a united Europe.

And there are consistent problems here. The first is the shortage of weapons and finance in Ukraine. Second, I think that the alliance between the US and Europe will be lost. Thirdly, Europe will understand that this is a signal: that if Ukraine fails and Putin moves forward, this is a signal from the US that Europe will be left alone among NATO countries to confront Russia.

This will be a serious threat. Putin will take advantage of this 100%. And it will be a signal that NATO will not be that strong."

Details: Zelenskyy said that if the United States breaks away from NATO, someone else in the Alliance will have a different opinion about the security alliance because they have economic relations with the Russian Federation.

Similarly, the sanctions policy of Western countries against Russia for its aggression may also "fall apart", the president suggests.

"Therefore, I believe that, in general, the redivision of the world is what it is called," Zelenskyy outlined the prospects if the United States refuses to help Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!