Hungarian Foreign Minister pays tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders ahead of Uzhhorod talks – video

Monday, 29 January 2024, 14:54
Photo: Péter Szijjártó on Facebook

Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, has paid tribute to fallen Ukrainian defenders before negotiations with Ukrainian officials in Uzhhorod.

Source: European Pravda, citing Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry.

Szijjártó headed to the memorial to the fallen Ukrainian military alongside Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, the Head of the Office of the President.

As was reported, Szijjártó's visit began with a meeting with the head of the Zakarpattia Oblast State Administration at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Afterward, he headed to negotiations in Uzhhorod. The meeting of foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary aims to prepare for the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. 

There has not been a full-fledged meeting between President Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán since the beginning of Zelenskyy's term.

Advertisement: