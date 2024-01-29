Hungarian Foreign Minister meets with head of Zakarpattia Oblast on Hungarian-Ukrainian border

Péter Szijjártó, Hungarian Foreign Minister, met with Viktor Mykyta, the head of Zakarpattia Oblast in the border town of Zahony on the Hungarian-Ukrainian border.

Source: Péter Szijjártó on Facebook; European Pravda

According to the Hungarian Foreign Minister, Mykyta "brought a completely new approach to Zakarpattia: a culture of reconciliation, so that Ukrainians and Hungarians can live side by side in peace and harmony."

We would like to improve cooperation between Ukraine and Hungary, so it is good that the head of Oblast Military Administration (OMA) joined the Ukrainian delegation at the border in Zahony," Szijjártó wrote.

After that, Szijjártó went to Uzhhorod, where he met with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President.

Earlier, it was reported that the meeting of the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Hungary was aimed at preparing a meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Before that, Szijjártó had a conversation with Andrii Yermak, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during which he said that Zelenskyy's meeting with Orbán would make sense "if it can give results."

Zelenskyy and Orbán briefly crossed paths in Argentina during a visit to the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president. Orbán then said that he accepted Zelenskyyʼs invitation to talk about bilateral relations, but on the condition that the foreign ministers prepare a meeting.

There has not been a full-fledged meeting between Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán since the beginning of Zelenskyy's cadence.

