Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with Hungarian counterpart in Uzhhorod – photo

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 29 January 2024, 12:13
Photo: Ukraine's Foreign Ministry

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met with Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, in Uzhhorod.

Source: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry, as reported by European Pravda. 

Quote: "Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Ukrainian President Office Andrii Yermak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Péter Szijjártó have started negotiations in Uzhhorod to normalise Ukrainian-Hungarian relations," the ministry’s statement reads.

The Office of the President of Ukraine said that "an open and constructive dialogue to improve relations between the two states" is expected.

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that the meeting between the two ministers aims to prepare for a future meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.
  • Before that, Szijjártó said that he had had a conversation with Andrii Yermak, during which he said that a meeting between Zelenskyy and Orbán would make sense "if it can produce results".
  • Previously, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a brief conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected President of Argentina. Orbán said at the time that he had accepted Zelenskyy's invitation to talk about bilateral relations on the condition that foreign ministers prepare the meeting.

Subjects: Dmytro KulebaAndrii YermakHungary
