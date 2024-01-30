All Sections
Ukrainian media community, put under pressure by smear campaigns, complains to G7 ambassadors – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 01:30
Stock photo: Pixabay

Ambassadors of the G7 countries have met with leading Ukrainian journalists regarding concerns about the decline of press freedom in Ukraine.

Source: G7 Ambassadors' Support Group for Ukraine on Twitter (X); The Kyiv Independent

Details: The Ukrainian media community has complained about being under chilling effects, following a series of campaigns to discredit independent journalists often supported by anonymous pro-government Telegram channels. 

Ukrainian and international media called for those guilty of harassing the press to be identified and brought to justice.

The two most recent attacks on journalists were a home visit to investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov, who had exposed procurement violations in the Ministry of Defence under its previous leadership of Oleksii Reznikov, and the covert surveillance of the editorial office of the investigative outlet Bihus.Info.

After the meeting, the G7 tweeted: "Media freedom is the fundamental pillar of a successful democracy."

The meeting was attended by Olha Rudenko, Editor-in-Chief of The Kyiv Independent; Bihus.Info CEO Denys Bihus; Nashi Hroshi co-founder Yurii Nikolov; Andrii Boborykin, executive director of Ukraine's largest media outlet Ukrainska Pravda; Serhii Sydorenko, Editor-in-Chief of European Pravda; Vitalii Sych, Editor-in-Chief of NV; and Nataliia Lyhachova, Editor-in-Chief of Detector Media.

 
Photo: G7 on Twitter (X)

Among those present were Mykola Chernotytskyi, chairman of the board of Suspilne; Oleksandr Martynenko, head of the Interfax-Ukraine news outlet; Maryna Synhaivska, deputy director general of Ukrinform; Vitalii Portnikov, political analyst; and Oksana Romaniuk, director of the Institute of Mass Information.

