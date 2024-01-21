All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 January 2024, 09:21
Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo
Photo: Media Development Foundation

Kyiv's law enforcement agencies have identified the individuals who broke into the home of investigative journalist Yurii Nikolov in order to impede his professional duties.

Source: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Details: According to reports, a group of people arrived at the journalist's home, broke through the door, and attempted to intimidate him, filming the incident on mobile phones.

Advertisement:

They turned out to be from Kyiv, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy oblasts. Police conducted searches of their homes and seized material evidence, including computer equipment and mobile phones.

 
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

Investigative actions against the offenders continue, and the issue of notifying them of suspicion is being considered.

Law enforcement officers are now investigating the circumstances and motivations behind their actions.

Background:

  • Yurii Nikolov, an investigative journalist, claimed that on 14 January, unknown people broke into his house in an attempt to intimidate him. Anonymous Telegram channels posted a video of men knocking on his apartment door and threatening him.
  • Kyiv police said they had begun investigating reports of threats against the journalist.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Prosecutor's Officemediamedia
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon

Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo

updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported

Tanker transporting Russian oil attacked by Houthis

Lukashenko heads for working visit to Putin – photo

Bus carrying 59 Ukrainians rolls over in Poland – photo

All News
Prosecutor's Office
Kyiv police opens criminal investigation into threats to journalist Yurii Nikolov
Russian soldier sentenced to life imprisonment in absentia for shooting 2 Ukrainian civilians in back – video
Man killed and 6 more civilians injured by Russian S-300 missile strike on Selydove (Donetsk Oblast)
RECENT NEWS
23:44
updatedRussians attack industrial facility in Poltava Oblast
23:28
Ukraine's spy chief: Prisoner exchange will take place very soon
22:58
Embezzlement of $39 million: Defence Ministry officials and Lviv Arsenal managers exposed – photo
22:16
Russia's transition to war economy could help it win in several years – The Telegraph
21:28
Shahed drones attack infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia
20:44
Situation uncertain, Russia doesn't show bodies – Ukraine's Intelligence Chief on Il-76 crash
20:38
Russian media uncovers military intelligence agent in Brussels facilitating defence equipment supply to Russia
20:35
updatedAir-raid warning issued in Kyiv and most oblasts: Explosions reported
20:32
updated5 bodies recovered from building debris in Donetsk Oblast, three of them from same family
20:14
Zelenskyy on January results: We managed to maintain international attention
All News
Advertisement: