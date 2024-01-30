All Sections
Falling Shahed UAV wreckage sets facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaTuesday, 30 January 2024, 10:29
Falling Shahed UAV wreckage sets facility ablaze in Kyiv Oblast
The aftermath of a Russian attack. Photo: Head Office of Ukraine’s National Police in Kyiv Oblast

A fire broke out at a business in Kyiv Oblast after the falling wreckage of a downed Russian Shahed drone crashed on the premises. An administrative building and a warehouse were damaged in the blaze.

Source: Ruslan Kravchenko, Head of Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Details: Kravchenko reported that the Russians struck Kyiv Oblast with loitering munitions overnight. Air defence forces were responding to the attack on the region.

"Unfortunately, a fire broke out on the premises of one of the facilities because of falling [drone] wreckage. The administrative building and warehouse were damaged," Kravchenko said.

The official added that the fire was quickly extinguished. Three vehicles were damaged in addition to the buildings. Early reports indicate no civilian casualties.

Relevant operational teams are currently working at the scene to record the aftermath of the Russian attack.

