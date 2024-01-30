All Sections
Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office opens proceedings on murder of civilian in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast

Tetyana OliynykTuesday, 30 January 2024, 18:43
Ukraine's Prosecutor's Office opens proceedings on murder of civilian in Oleshky, Kherson Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office has begun proceedings following the murder of a man in Oleshki, Kherson Oblast.

Source: Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "The registration of criminal proceedings was prompted by a media report that the Russian military staged a shooting on 10 January 2024 in the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky, Kherson Oblast.

A local resident was killed as a result of the chaotic firing."

Details: Law enforcement officers are currently investigating all circumstances.

The Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of laws and customs of war, as well as intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of Ukraine's Criminal Code).

