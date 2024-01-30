All Sections
Russian missile kills man in Donetsk Oblast riding bicycle home from work

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 30 January 2024, 09:37
Aftermath of Russian attack on 29.01.24. Photo: Prosecutor's Office

The Russians have launched a missile attack on the settlement of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another.

Source: press service for Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: An investigation has shown that the Russian army once again launched a missile strike on Myronohrad at around 23:00 on 29 January 2024. Early reports indicate that the Russians attacked a populated area using S-300 guided anti-aircraft missiles.

As a result of the Russian attack, a 38-year-old man, who was riding a bicycle home from work, was killed. A 50-year-old woman was also injured. She was taken to hospital with injuries for medical care.

Subjects: Donetsk OblastwarProsecutor's Office
