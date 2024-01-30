Russian troops suffer considerable losses during assault on Mariinka front – General Staff report

Photo: The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On 30 January, the 706th day of the full-scale war, 78 combat clashes took place on the frontline, with Russians using 12 armoured vehicles to assault in the direction of Solodke - Kostiantynivka and losing two tanks, six MT-LB transporters and one infantry fighting vehicle.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 30 January

Quote from the General Staff: "During the day, 78 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched five missile strikes and 63 airstrikes, fired 39 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas."

Details: Russians tried to attack in a number of fronts:

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts . There are no signs of assault groups being formed.

. There are no signs of assault groups being formed. On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts , Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Ustynivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 40 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Atynske, Volodymyrivka, Turia, Riasne and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Vovchansk and Mala Vovcha (Kharkiv Oblast).

, Russian forces carried out airstrikes near Leonivka in Chernihiv Oblast, Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Ustynivka in Kharkiv Oblast. About 40 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Bleshnia and Mykhalchyna Sloboda (Chernihiv Oblast); Znob-Novhorodske, Druzhba, Atynske, Volodymyrivka, Turia, Riasne and Popivka (Sumy Oblast); Udy, Vovchansk and Mala Vovcha (Kharkiv Oblast). On the Kupiansk front , Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast).

, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Synkivka, Kharkiv Oblast, where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Synkivka, Tabaivka, Ivanivka and Berestove (Kharkiv Oblast). On the Lyman front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched airstrikes near Novoiehorivka and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny in Donetsk Oblast. They bombarded more than ten settlements with artillery and mortars, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults in the vicinity of Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians launched airstrikes near Novoiehorivka and Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny in Donetsk Oblast. They bombarded more than ten settlements with artillery and mortars, including Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Yampolivka, Verkhniokamianske and Spirne (Donetsk Oblast). On the Bakhmut front , Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York (Donetsk Oblast).

, Ukrainian forces repelled four attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions. More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, Andriivka and New York (Donetsk Oblast). On the Avdiivka front , Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Avdiivka and another nine attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians conducted airstrikes near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

, Ukrainian defenders repelled 20 attacks near Avdiivka and another nine attacks near Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences. The Russians conducted airstrikes near Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Orlivka and Avdiivka (Donetsk Oblast). More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Novobakhmutivka, Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Sieverne and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast). On the Marinka front , Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions 14 times. In the direction of Solodke-Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack during which the Russians used 12 armoured vehicles. The battle resulted in the destruction of two tanks, six MT-LBs and one armoured personnel carrier. The Russian troops suffered significant losses and retreated after receiving a worthy rebuff. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire.

, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Heorhiivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast). Here, the Russians, with the support of aviation, made unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical positions 14 times. In the direction of Solodke-Kostiantynivka, Ukrainian defenders repelled a Russian attack during which the Russians used 12 armoured vehicles. The battle resulted in the destruction of two tanks, six MT-LBs and one armoured personnel carrier. The Russian troops suffered significant losses and retreated after receiving a worthy rebuff. Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Heorhiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka and Katerynivka came under artillery and mortar fire. Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Shakhtarsk front . The Russians carried out airstrikes near Staromaiorsk and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast).

. The Russians carried out airstrikes near Staromaiorsk and Rivnopil (Donetsk Oblast). More than ten settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Zolota Nyva (Donetsk Oblast). Russian forces did not conduct offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia front . The Russians conducted an airstrike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

. The Russians conducted an airstrike near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Poltavka, Chervone, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia Oblast). Within the area of responsibility of the Odesa Operational Strategic Group of Forces on the Kherson front , Kherson, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Dniprovske and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast).

, Kherson, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Dniprovske and Stanislav (Kherson Oblast) came under Russian artillery fire. The Russians conducted airstrikes near the settlements of Kachkarivka and Chervonyi Maiak (Kherson Oblast). Russian forces continued to try to push Ukrainian forces out from their foothold on Dnipro’s left (eastern) bank, making 13 unsuccessful attempts to do so over the course of 30 January.

Quote from the General Staff: "Over the course of the day, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 11 clusters of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and two Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukrainian Rocket Forces and Artillery struck at one area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, one ammunition depot, five artillery pieces and one enemy radar station".

