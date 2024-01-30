Russians attack Poltava Oblast, no hits recorded

The Russian army attacked Poltava Oblast on the evening of 30 January.

Source: Philip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "It was loud in the oblast again. Another enemy attack. According to early reports, no hits were recorded on the territory of Poltava Oblast."

Details: The Air Force reported a ballistic missile threat to Poltava Oblast and Kremenchuk in particular.

