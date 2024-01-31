All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


France also starts to lobby for restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine

European PravdaWednesday, 31 January 2024, 15:20
France also starts to lobby for restrictions on agricultural imports from Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has begun to advocate certain safety measures against Ukrainian imports for those products that are particularly important to the interests of French farmers.

Source: Politico, reported by European Pravda

Details: The ongoing violent protests by French farmers are pushing the "major players" in Macron's team to blame Brussels for some of the farmers' problems. 

Advertisement:

Macron plans to raise some of these issues at the upcoming EU summit on 1 February, namely, "environmental" requirements for farmers and agricultural imports from Ukraine, as well as the future trade agreement with Latin America, which is in the final stages of preparation.

During his visit to Sweden, Macron confirmed that he would be asking for "some very specific things" for the interests of French farmers.

These measures include an exemption from the EU's requirement for farmers to leave part of their land unoccupied to maintain biodiversity, as well as restrictions on imports of poultry and grain from Ukraine. Supporters of such restrictions are also known to exist in several other EU countries, including Ukraine's immediate neighbours. 

On Wednesday, French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau is to meet with Janusz Wojciechowski, European Commissioner for Agriculture, Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium to discuss these issues. 

Background: On Wednesday, the European Commission officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties on Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while including safety measures for agricultural products, as demanded by several member states.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: