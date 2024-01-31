All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Switzerland to implement most measures of EU's 12th sanctions package against Russia

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 18:47
Switzerland to implement most measures of EU's 12th sanctions package against Russia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Switzerland on January 15. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

At a meeting on 31 January, the Swiss Federal Council approved almost all of the restrictive measures in the twelfth EU sanctions package against Russia, which came into effect in December 2023.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Switzerland has joined the ban on importing Russian diamonds, cast iron and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and has banned exports of a number of dual-use goods to Russia, including chemicals, lithium batteries, drone engines, and machine tools and parts.

Advertisement:

In addition, Russian individuals will be barred from controlling cryptocurrency trading companies in Switzerland, and control over compliance with the Russian oil price cap will be tightened up.

Switzerland has also joined the ban on providing Russian companies with software for business management, industrial design and production.

However, the Swiss Federal Council has decided not to participate for now in the requirement to report funds transfers outside the EU from EU-based companies controlled by Russians or individuals or legal entities from Russia. Instead, it intends to look into the process of such reporting in greater detail.

The new measures will come into effect on 1 February, the Federal Council said. The country joined the EU's 12th package of sanctions, which includes an expansion of the list of sanctioned Russian individuals, last month. 

The EU's 12th package of sanctions, adopted on 18 December, calls for a number of additional measures, including a gradual ban on the import of diamonds from or originating in Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Police and enlistment office workers looking for Russian saboteurs in Kyiv's Obolon district – photo

Supreme Court official suspected of justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine

Four dead and one wounded after Russians strike car in Kherson city centre – video

Georgian authorities intercept cargo of Ukrainian explosives allegedly bound for Voronezh

US Senate may vote on Ukraine aid bill on 7 February – Ukraine's Ambassador to US

Zelenskyy mulling replacement of Ukraine's General Staff Chief in addition to Commander-in-Chief – Ukrainska Pravda's sources

All News
RECENT NEWS
20:05
EC and IFC sign agreement on investment guarantees for Ukraine: investments expected to reach €500 million
20:03
Russians try to conduct offensive near Robotyne and Avdiivka – General Staff
19:55
Trump urges US Senate not to vote on new border security bill
19:39
Russian intelligence officers facilitate crimes abroad by travelling under fake names – The Insider
19:27
Kremlin threatens legal action over use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
19:16
Britain can defend itself against Russia – UK PM
19:07
FC Shakhtar creates team of amputee soldiers
18:52
Russians bombard Sumy Oblast with Glad MLRS, killing man and wounding woman
18:50
Ukrainian Parliament's Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy recommends revising draft law on mobilisation
18:37
EXPLAINERWhat could hinder Ukraine from receiving all €50bn from EU
All News
Advertisement: