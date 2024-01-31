All Sections
Ukraine receives US$390 million from Japan under World Bank projects

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 22:16
Ukraine receives US$390 million from Japan under World Bank projects
Stock photo: Getty Images

The state budget of Ukraine has received about US$390 million from Japan as part of World Bank projects aimed at social protection and agricultural recovery.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine’s website 

Details: Japan's financial assistance in January includes a US$89.8 million grant under the Ukraine Agriculture Recovery Inclusive Support Emergency (ARISE).

The financial assistance also includes a US$300 million loan under the Investing in Social Protection for Inclusion, Resilience, and Efficiency (INSPIRE) project.

Quote: "I am grateful to the World Bank and the Government of Japan for their strong financial support for Ukraine. The funds raised will be used to compensate the State Budget of Ukraine for priority needs, in particular in the areas of recovery and social assistance.

The receipt of such funding is a significant contribution to providing our citizens with the necessary services, which are critical in times of war," Ukraine’s Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko said.

