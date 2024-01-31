All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 31 January 2024, 22:50
Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record
Photo: Dylan Martinez, Reuters

Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a new season's best in the world in the high jump – 2.04m.

Source: Suspilne.Sport

Details: The Ukrainian opened her season with a leap of 2.04m, winning the competition in Cottbus, Germany, setting a tournament record.

Advertisement:

During the 2023 season, Mahuchikh won 14 international victories, including the first gold medal at the World Championships and the European Indoor Championships, and defended her title as the Diamond League Athletics Champion.

Yaroslava took first place in the tournament with a result of 1.98 metres in January last year.

The highest-ranked rival of the Ukrainian in Cottbus this year was Estonian Elisabeth Pihela, ranked 23rd in the World Athletics ranking. The top 50 was also represented by Airinė Palšytė from Lithuania (45th) and Heta Tuuri from Finland (46th).

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine wins its first silver during World Aquatics Championships 2024

Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers' positions in frontline village of Robotyne – video

Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk to face Tyson Fury on 18 May

Zelenskyy: It is crucial to do everything possible and impossible for Ukraine to inflict defeats on Russia

Journalists who filmed protest by mobilised soldiers' wives detained in Moscow – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:51
Ukraine wins its first silver during World Aquatics Championships 2024
15:31
Belgium proposes G7 to use frozen Russian assets to benefit Ukraine
15:15
Zelenskyy appoints Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
14:21
Zelenskyy visits Ukrainian soldiers' positions in frontline village of Robotyne – video
13:57
Civilian killed and 2 injured in Russian attack on residential area in Toretsk – photo
13:17
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih's power grid considered one of largest this year
12:21
Poland's Deputy Agriculture Minister arrives on Polish-Ukrainian border with inspections once again – photo
11:55
UK Defence Intelligence reports on Wagner mercenaries' activity in Belarus
11:36
Train movement partially disrupted in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after Russian attack
11:24
Ukrainian troops stop Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement: