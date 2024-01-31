Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh wins first tournament of 2024 with new record

Yaroslava Mahuchikh has set a new season's best in the world in the high jump – 2.04m.

Details: The Ukrainian opened her season with a leap of 2.04m, winning the competition in Cottbus, Germany, setting a tournament record.

During the 2023 season, Mahuchikh won 14 international victories, including the first gold medal at the World Championships and the European Indoor Championships, and defended her title as the Diamond League Athletics Champion.

Yaroslava took first place in the tournament with a result of 1.98 metres in January last year.

The highest-ranked rival of the Ukrainian in Cottbus this year was Estonian Elisabeth Pihela, ranked 23rd in the World Athletics ranking. The top 50 was also represented by Airinė Palšytė from Lithuania (45th) and Heta Tuuri from Finland (46th).

