Ukraine's defence forces destroy 13 artillery systems and kill 440 Russians in a day

Iryna BalachukMonday, 8 January 2024, 07:58
Ukraine's defence forces destroy 13 artillery systems and kill 440 Russians in a day
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 440 Russians, and destroyed 14 armoured combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems and 9 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 365,170 (+440) military personnel;
  • 6,031 (+9) tanks;
  • 11,194 (+14) armoured combat vehicles; 
  • 8,666 (+13) artillery systems;
  • 953 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 638 (+1) air defence systems;
  • 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 324 (+0) helicopters;
  • 6,822 (+11) tactical UAVs;
  • 1,787 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 23 (+0) ships and boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarines;
  • 11,542 (+19) vehicles and tankers;
  • 1,328 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

