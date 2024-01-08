Ukraine's defence forces destroy 13 artillery systems and kill 440 Russians in a day

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 440 Russians, and destroyed 14 armoured combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems and 9 tanks.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 365,170 (+440) military personnel;

6,031 (+9) tanks;

11,194 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;

8,666 (+13) artillery systems;

953 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

638 (+1) air defence systems;

329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

324 (+0) helicopters;

6,822 (+11) tactical UAVs;

1,787 (+1) cruise missiles;

23 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

11,542 (+19) vehicles and tankers;

1,328 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The data is being confirmed.

