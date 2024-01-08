Ukraine's defence forces destroy 13 artillery systems and kill 440 Russians in a day
Monday, 8 January 2024, 07:58
Russia continues to suffer losses in its war of aggression against Ukraine − in the past day alone, the Armed Forces of Ukraine has killed 440 Russians, and destroyed 14 armoured combat vehicles, 13 artillery systems and 9 tanks.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of Russian troops between 24 February 2022 and 8 January 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 365,170 (+440) military personnel;
- 6,031 (+9) tanks;
- 11,194 (+14) armoured combat vehicles;
- 8,666 (+13) artillery systems;
- 953 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 638 (+1) air defence systems;
- 329 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 324 (+0) helicopters;
- 6,822 (+11) tactical UAVs;
- 1,787 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 23 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 11,542 (+19) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,328 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The data is being confirmed.
