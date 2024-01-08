Russians claim Ukrainian missile downed over Belgorod Oblast

The Russian Ministry of Defence has claimed that its air defences intercepted a Ukrainian missile over Belgorod Oblast on the morning of 8 January.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "At 07:00, an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime using an S-200 surface-to-air missile system modified to hit targets on the territory of the Russian Federation has been stopped."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry noted that allegedly "a Ukrainian missile was intercepted over the territory of Belgorod Oblast by regular air defence systems."

