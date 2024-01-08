Ministry of Infrastructure names two conditions for rebuilding of port in Kherson

The Kherson Commercial Seaport will be able to resume work only after two conditions are formed.

Source: Yurii Vaskov, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure, in an interview with LIGA.net outlet.

According to Vaskov, the main condition is liberation of the left (eastern) bank of Kherson Oblast.

"Due to the occupation of the left bank and the Kinburn Spit, navigation there is now dangerous," Yurii Vaskov explained.

The deputy minister added that the second necessary condition is the cessation of the attacks on Kherson.

"This is primarily due to regular attacks on the city. The port of Kherson has been idle since 24 February 2022. Even after the city is liberated, we cannot launch it," Vaskov said.

Kherson Seaport is unique because it combines two components: the river and the sea. The port also boasts of year-round navigation.

The Dnipro river is the main navigable artery of Ukraine. Cargo that went along the Dnipro was transported in transit through the Port of Kherson in the direction of deep water and then loaded on Panamax vessels in the roadstead of Ochakiv or Odesa.

Previously, the State Service for Maritime, Inland Waterway Transport and Shipping of Ukraine reported that the full restoration of the port is possible only after the liberation of the left bank of the Kherson Oblast.

The destroyed Kakhovka gateway was the last Dnipro gateway, which released ships towards the open sea. In addition, the infrastructure of ports and river terminals located along the mouth of the Dnipro river below the Kakhovka gateway was partially destroyed and disabled.

As is known, Ukrainian troops entered Kherson and surrounding settlements, liberating them from Russian occupation, on 11 November 2022.

In August 2023, it became known that the Cabinet of Ministers decided to disband the Kherson Seaport as an entity; it will join the Olvia Stevedoring Company in Mykolaiv.

