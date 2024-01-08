All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungary's possible presidency in EU Council will not harm Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Monday, 8 January 2024, 23:56
Hungary's possible presidency in EU Council will not harm Ukraine – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
Dmytro Kuleba. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the possible appointment of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán as the temporary president of the European Council and the Hungarian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2024 will not harm Ukraine.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on air during the national 24/7 newscast on 8 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Kuleba noted that according to the current European Council President Charles Michel, the European Union has another six months to elect Michel’s successor after he participates in the European Parliament elections.

Advertisement:

Quote: "You know, as my grandmother used to say, 'we survived hunger, we will survive abundance too' during those six months. Even if Orbán will assume those duties, he will also be the head of the European Union during that time, because of the Hungarian presidency. Well, we’ll just have to survive those six months," Kuleba said.

Kuleba emphasised that Kyiv has undertaken "very intensive work" on the European track and has a clear understanding of and a plan for "where we’re going, who’s working with whom, what the decision-making schedule is, and how to advocate for certain decisions".

"Unlike Russia, we’re all democracies and therefore we must be ready for the changes that can occur in any country at any time," Kuleba explained.

"Changes in other countries will never drive us into a stupor, panic, or confusion. Because we know that no matter the situation, we will still work to get what we need. And we will get it," Kuleba concluded.

Background: Over the weekend, European Council President Charles Michel announced that he will run for the European Parliament elections in June and leave his post early.

If EU leaders fail to quickly agree on Michel's successor under these circumstances, the European Council presidency will temporarily be assumed by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who will hold the Council of the European Union presidency from July 2024 until December.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship

Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it

Threats to journalist Nikolov: law enforcement officers identifies intruders – photo

Ukrainian tennis player defeats Russian opponent and reaches quarter-finals at Australian Open for first time ever – video

Ukrainian military shares footage of one of the largest Russian assaults on Avdiivka

Slovak PM makes more controversial remarks ahead of meeting with Ukrainian counterpart

All News
RECENT NEWS
00:53
updatedRussians launch Shahed UAVs from south
23:05
Powerful DDoS attacks on Monobank are reported again
22:54
updatedUkrainian footballer Dovbyk scores hat-trick in 6 minutes during the Spanish Championship
22:00
Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo
21:40
Zelenskyy outlines clear tasks and priorities for coming weeks – video
21:19
Zelenskyy on surveillance of journalists: Ukraine's Security Service will investigate
20:15
Zelenskyy: We need to think about how to hold elections, as currently the law forbids it
19:30
updatedRussians strike Krasnohorivka: one killed and one wounded
19:19
Russians mostly attacked on Avdiivka front on 21 January – General Staff report
18:37
Romanian farmers demand Romanian government to limit Ukrainian agricultural imports
All News
Advertisement: