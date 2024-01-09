All Sections
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff with commanders of main fronts

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 9 January 2024, 16:01
Zelenskyy convenes meeting of Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff with commanders of main fronts
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has convened a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff dedicated to securing the сontact line and strengthening air defence.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Important meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief’s Staff. The commanders of the main fronts and operations were present in person. Together with them, the General Staff, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Strategic Industry and the Ministry of Digital Development discussed in detail the topic of providing the contact line with shells and drones. Actual expenses, daily needs, distribution between divisions".

Details: According to Zelenskyy, they systematised current and future contracts, assistance from partners, and own production, in particular, the opening of new lines.

Another important topic considered at the meeting on Tuesday is air defence.

Recent Russian strikes and the effectiveness of the Air Force were analysed. The president noted that certain steps to strengthen the protection of cities, hromadas, companies, and critical infrastructure facilities were agreed upon [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

