Didn't even see his daughter after 2 years in captivity: Dnipro police investigates death of soldier in car accident

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 11:59
Yurii Halkin. Photo: Coordination Headquaters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War

Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Ukrainian soldier Yurii Halkin from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, who died in a car accident on 8 February. The man came back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia on 31 January 2024.

Source: press service of the Dnipro police 

Details: Halkin was hit by a lorry in Dnipro. The driver of the vehicle was sober. Halkin was crossing the road near an intersection. 

Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case, within the framework of which a number of examinations have already been ordered. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. 

In a commentary to Hromadske, Valeriia, Yurii’s daughter, said that she did not even have time to see her father, as he was taken away for rehabilitation.

 
Photo: Valeriia Halkina on social media

"My father is gone. He was killed neither by war, nor by a bullet, nor by two years in captivity. He was just crossing the road when he was hit by a car. I was waiting for your call, as you promised, but I won’t ever hear it," she wrote.

Background: On 31 January, Junior Sergeant Zakhar, whose family was killed in a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro in January 2023, was also released from Russian captivity.

On 8 February, Ukraine brought home another 100 of its defenders. It is known that this was the 51st exchange.

