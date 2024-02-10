Didn't even see his daughter after 2 years in captivity: Dnipro police investigates death of soldier in car accident
Law enforcement officers are investigating the death of Ukrainian soldier Yurii Halkin from Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, who died in a car accident on 8 February. The man came back to Ukraine as part of a prisoner swap with Russia on 31 January 2024.
Source: press service of the Dnipro police
Details: Halkin was hit by a lorry in Dnipro. The driver of the vehicle was sober. Halkin was crossing the road near an intersection.
Law enforcement officers opened a criminal case, within the framework of which a number of examinations have already been ordered. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
In a commentary to Hromadske, Valeriia, Yurii’s daughter, said that she did not even have time to see her father, as he was taken away for rehabilitation.
"My father is gone. He was killed neither by war, nor by a bullet, nor by two years in captivity. He was just crossing the road when he was hit by a car. I was waiting for your call, as you promised, but I won’t ever hear it," she wrote.
Background: On 31 January, Junior Sergeant Zakhar, whose family was killed in a missile attack on a high-rise building in Dnipro in January 2023, was also released from Russian captivity.
On 8 February, Ukraine brought home another 100 of its defenders. It is known that this was the 51st exchange.
