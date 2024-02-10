Mine loses power once again after Russian attack on Donetsk Oblast: 20 people were underground

Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast have damaged a power transmission line that cut off from the power grid the substation that powered the mine.

Details: As noted, the substation had a capacity of 110 kV. Its outage cut off power to the mine and household consumers.

At the time of the outage, there were 20 people in the mine who were rescued to the surface in a few hours.

As of the morning of 10 February, state-owned coal processing companies in Donetsk Oblast are still cut off from the power grid.

Background:

On 28 January, the substation supplying power to the mine and residential consumers was cut off because of combat actions in Donetsk Oblast.

On 5 January, the mine was also cut off from the power grid in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russian attacks. 17 mine workers spent 16 hours underground.

