Hungarian president resigns after scandal over pardon of convict

Katalin Novák, the Hungarian President, has resigned following a significant public outcry over her decision to pardon a man convicted of sexual abuse in an orphanage.

Quote from Novák: "I made a mistake. The decision to pardon and the lack of justification could have raised doubts. There are no and cannot be any doubts. I would never pardon anyone who abuses children. It is our shared responsibility to protect children."

Details: Novák added that as a Hungarian, she expects the new president not to make mistakes, and if they do, they will take responsibility, even by resigning from office.

"I apologise to those I offended and to all the victims who may have felt that I did not support them," Novák said.

A new Hungarian president must be elected by parliament within 30 days after the end of the previous president’s term.

Background:

The scandal that has recently erupted is related to Katalin Novák's decision to pardon about two dozen people in April 2023, on the eve of the Pope's visit.

Among them was the deputy director of an orphanage who helped the former director conceal crimes. The director was sentenced to 8 years in prison for sexually abusing several underage boys in 2004-2016.

Hungary's opposition parties then demanded Novak's resignation.

The day before, at least a thousand people protested in Budapest, demanding Novak's resignation over her decision to pardon a man convicted as an accomplice in a cover-up of the sexual abuse case in the orphanage.

