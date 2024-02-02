All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Hungarian farmers to protest against grain imports near border with Ukraine

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 2 February 2024, 15:40
Hungarian farmers to protest against grain imports near border with Ukraine

Next Friday, Hungarian farmers are preparing to protest on the border with Ukraine near the town of Záhony against the EU's extension of the preferential trade regime with Ukraine, in particular for grain. 

Source: Telex, reported by European Pravda

Details: István Jakab, the head of the Association of Farming Cooperatives in Hungary (Magosz), said that they were dissatisfied with the European Commission's plans to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties for Ukrainian exports to the EU, as they would have to compete with products whose production "does not have to take into account any EU requirements". 

Advertisement:

The Association said that farmers "support the Hungarian government, which protects their interests from Brussels". 

Background:

  • Earlier, Hungarian Agriculture Minister István Nagy said that the European Commission's proposal to extend the preferential trade regime with Ukraine "does not offer any solutions" to the issue of Ukrainian grain, so Hungary plans to maintain its national ban on imports of agricultural products from Ukraine.
  • On Wednesday, the European Commission officially proposed to extend the suspension of import quotas and duties for Ukrainian exports to the EU for another year, while also including safety measures for agricultural products.
  • The EU's preferential trade regime with Ukraine has been in place since 4 June 2022 and was extended in 2023. At the same time, due to farmers' dissatisfaction, the EU imposed temporary restrictions on certain types of agricultural products for several months in 2023, and some countries, including Hungary, extended them unilaterally after the EU's cancellation.
  • The current extension of the duty-free trade regime for Ukraine expires on 5 June 2024 and for Moldova on 24 July 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Hungarybordergrain
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief

US Senate takes step toward passing aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan

ZELENSKYY APPOINTS SYRSKYI AS NEW COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF – VIDEO

Ukrainian MP Shufrych faces new allegation

Polish farmers to block another border checkpoint with Ukraine starting Monday

Putin to run against three "candidates" in upcoming elections. Only candidate to oppose war disqualified

All News
Hungary
Orbán scornfully reacts to Ukrainian Foreign Minister calling him pro-Hungarian
Hungarian PM satisfied with summit's decision on €50 billion: Hungarian money will not go to Ukraine
EU does not have fatigue from Ukraine but it does from Orban – Polish PM
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Pentagon reaffirms readiness to work with new commander-in-chief
23:12
Zelenskyy holds closed meeting with journalists, discusses dismissal of Zaluzhnyi
23:05
PODCASTHow Ukrainians can return and recover lost valuables
22:48
US announces additional sanctions against Russian diamonds
21:58
White House reacts to Kyiv dismissing Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
21:36
Ukraine's victory "whatever it takes," dialogue with opposition, and Kyiv's two battles. Speech by EU's top diplomat
20:52
Zelenskyy officially dismisses Zaluzhnyi as Ukraine's commander-in-chief
20:30
Zelenskyy indicates what changes await Ukraine's Armed Forces after appointment of new Commander-in-Chief
20:21
100 Ukrainians released from Russian captivity, most of them Mariupol defenders – photo, video
19:59
Office of the President of Ukraine comments on reasons for Zaluzhnyi's dismissal
All News
Advertisement: