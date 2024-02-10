Fake "Zaluzhnyi websites" appear online – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has warned of fake websites supposedly linked to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: CCD

Quote: "The Internet is flooded with advertisements for websites supposedly linked to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These websites are located on different domains and are created by anonymous people.

The centre stresses that these sites are not associated with Valerii Zaluzhnyi and that the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have already been informed about their activities.

The enemy is likely behind the creation of these online platforms, seeking to divide Ukrainian society and using various means to do so. In particular, the sites lead to anonymous Telegram bots that collect information about users, which can be used against Ukrainian citizens in the future."

Details: The CCD warned against registering on these sites and asked people to follow only verified sources.

