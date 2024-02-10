All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Fake "Zaluzhnyi websites" appear online – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 10 February 2024, 23:33
Fake Zaluzhnyi websites appear online – Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) has warned of fake websites supposedly linked to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Source: CCD

Quote: "The Internet is flooded with advertisements for websites supposedly linked to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These websites are located on different domains and are created by anonymous people.

Advertisement:

The centre stresses that these sites are not associated with Valerii Zaluzhnyi and that the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have already been informed about their activities.

The enemy is likely behind the creation of these online platforms, seeking to divide Ukrainian society and using various means to do so. In particular, the sites lead to anonymous Telegram bots that collect information about users, which can be used against Ukrainian citizens in the future."

Details: The CCD warned against registering on these sites and asked people to follow only verified sources.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zaluzhnyidisinformation
Advertisement:

Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka

Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia

Ukraine and France sign agreement on security guarantees

Kremlin conducts special operation to discredit Zelenskyy – WP

Biden reacts to news of Navalny's death

Zelenskyy meets with German President in Berlin – photo

All News
Zaluzhnyi
German generals visited Kyiv at former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's invitation as he was still in office – Bild
US Congressman on Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's dismissal: We support Zelenskyy's right to seek change
Zelenskyy hugs Zaluzhnyi, while Ukraine's spy chief remains inscrutable: President's Office posts video of heroes being decorated
RECENT NEWS
07:34
Defenders kill over 1,000 Russian invaders and destroy 11 tanks
04:38
Russians claim drone attack
04:10
We gave worthy fight in Avdiivka – Сommander of 3rd Assault Brigade
02:16
Commander-in-Chief announces withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka
01:04
Explosions heard in Russia's Kursk and Belgorod oblasts – video
00:36
Zelenskyy: I hope security guarantee agreements will help motivate US support
00:34
More than 40 soldiers were wounded in strike on 128th Brigade in November
00:08
Huge fire breaks out in Izhevsk, Russia
23:30
Zelenskyy: People who vote for Putin are voting for a murderer
23:01
Pentagon explains it continues to supply weapons to Ukraine under past contracts
All News
Advertisement: