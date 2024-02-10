All Sections
German generals visited Kyiv at former Commander-in-Chief Zaluzhnyi's invitation as he was still in office – Bild

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 10 February 2024, 16:45
Valerii Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Zaluzhnyi on Facebook

German Major General Christian Freuding and Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer visited Kyiv on Thursday, 8 February, at the invitation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the recently dismissed Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as he was still in office.

Source: German tabloid newspaper Bild, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The tabloid noted that the German officers had arrived in Ukraine to exchange ideas with their counterparts.

The German Defence Ministry also confirmed the visit: "The Bundeswehr Inspector General, General Breuer, is currently in Ukraine, accompanied by Major General Freuding and others."

A defence ministry official said the German officers had arrived in Kyiv at Zaluzhnyi's invitation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Zaluzhnyi from his post as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces on Thursday, 8 February.

The talks involving Bundeswehr representatives in Kyiv sought to "further exchange views on current defence needs and future military challenges," the German defence ministry added.

Background:

  • On 9 February, it was reported that Rustem Umierov, Ukraine's Defence Minister, introduced Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to partners in Germany and France.\
  • The Pentagon, commenting on the changes in Ukraine's military leadership, reiterated the United States' readiness to cooperate with the new Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces.
  • The European Commission has stated that the European Union's support for Ukraine will remain unchanged after the resignation of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

