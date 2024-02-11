All Sections
Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins World Cup stage in Peru

Sunday, 11 February 2024, 09:37
Ukrainian fencer Kharlan wins World Cup stage in Peru
Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian fencer Olha Kharlan has won the individual championship at the Fencing World Cup in Peru.

Source: sports-related news outlet Champion

Details: The 33-year-old Ukrainian fencer confidently defeated Hungary's Sugár Katinka Battai in the final (15:6), to whom she lost last year at the Athens World Cup.

Notably, in the final 16, Kharlan won a fight against French fencer Sarah Noutcha (15:12); in the quarterfinals, she beat the current world champion, Hungarian Lisa Pusztai (15:11), and in the semi-finals, she defeated American Elizabeth Tartakovsky (15:12).

This is Kharlan's 14th gold and 31st medal overall at the World Cup.

Olha Kharlan is an Olympic, six-time world, and eight-time European champion.

Advertisement: